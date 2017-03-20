Bruning is a nutrition strategist at the corporate restaurant management and catering company Guckenheimer, where she designs and implements wellness initiatives across the country for corporate clients. Her previous roles have included general manager of food and nutrition services for Sodexo's health care division, adjunct professor of nutrition at Columbia College Chicago and clinical dietitian for ManorCare Health Services. Bruning is a graduate of Saint Louis University and earned a master's degree from Colorado State University.