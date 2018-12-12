Jennifer Devine, Ph.D.

Texas State University

Assistant Professor

Expertise: Latin American - US politicsSocial MovementGeographyEnvironmentHumanRelations

Jennifer Devine, Ph.D., is a critical human geographer and political ecologist who studies community forestry, grassroots politics and activism, critical race and gender theories, and tourism and heritage management.

La Mosquitia region began to face worsening flood risks – and now finds itself one of five Central American hotspots for what is increasingly known as 'narco-deforestation' or the loss of forests to drug-related activity.


Counterinsurgency ecotourism in Guatemala's Maya biosphere reserve

64

2014

Violence and dispossession in tourism development: A critical geographical approach

52

2017

Colonizing space and commodifying place: tourism's violent geographies

44

2017

Why do narcos invest in rural land?

39

2017

Community forest concessionaires: resisting green grabs and producing political subjects in Guatemala

25

2018

Narco‐cattle ranching in political forests

21

2020

Modeling cocaine traffickers and counterdrug interdiction forces as a complex adaptive system

20

2019

Hardworking newcomers and generations of poverty: Poverty discourse in Central Washington State

13

2006

Politics of post-war tourism in Guatemala: Contested identities, histories, and futures

9

2016

The Maya Spirit: Tourism and multiculturalism in post peace accords Guatemala

5

2009

The impacts of cocaine-trafficking on conservation governance in Central America

3

2020

CONTESTING GLOBAL HERITAGE IN THE CHICLE WORKERS'MUSEUM

3

2016

Tourism and Territory in the Mayan World

3

2013

The rise of the American conservation movement: power, privilege, and environmental protection

1

2019

Impacts of Narco-Degradation on Protected Areas in Central America: A Critical Ecological Economics Approach

1

0

Tourism, power, and space

0

2011

Geography research in Central America leads to international drug trafficking

When Dr. Jennifer Devine first traveled to Central America to study the Maya Biosphere Reserve, her goal was to learn about the successful development model of community forestry. But what began as forestry research for this assistant professor of geography at Texas State has become a bigger lesson in narco deforestation and international drug trafficking.
12-Dec-2018 10:00:37 AM EST

"The drug traffickers are washing huge amounts of money through livestock, which is an industry that is not very well regulated in Central America"

- CENTRAL AMERICA: 'NARCO-DEFORESTATION' MAY BOOST DISASTER RISKS, SAY EXPERTS

