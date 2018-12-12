Jennifer Devine, Ph.D., is a critical human geographer and political ecologist who studies community forestry, grassroots politics and activism, critical race and gender theories, and tourism and heritage management.
La Mosquitia region began to face worsening flood risks – and now finds itself one of five Central American hotspots for what is increasingly known as 'narco-deforestation' or the loss of forests to drug-related activity.
Title
Cited By
Year
Counterinsurgency ecotourism in Guatemala's Maya biosphere reserve
64
2014
Violence and dispossession in tourism development: A critical geographical approach
52
2017
Colonizing space and commodifying place: tourism's violent geographies
44
2017
Why do narcos invest in rural land?
39
2017
Community forest concessionaires: resisting green grabs and producing political subjects in Guatemala
25
2018
Narco‐cattle ranching in political forests
21
2020
Modeling cocaine traffickers and counterdrug interdiction forces as a complex adaptive system
20
2019
Hardworking newcomers and generations of poverty: Poverty discourse in Central Washington State
13
2006
Politics of post-war tourism in Guatemala: Contested identities, histories, and futures
9
2016
The Maya Spirit: Tourism and multiculturalism in post peace accords Guatemala
5
2009
The impacts of cocaine-trafficking on conservation governance in Central America
3
2020
CONTESTING GLOBAL HERITAGE IN THE CHICLE WORKERS'MUSEUM
3
2016
Tourism and Territory in the Mayan World
3
2013
The rise of the American conservation movement: power, privilege, and environmental protection
1
2019
Impacts of Narco-Degradation on Protected Areas in Central America: A Critical Ecological Economics Approach
1
0
Tourism, power, and space
0
2011
When Dr. Jennifer Devine first traveled to Central America to study the Maya Biosphere Reserve, her goal was to learn about the successful development model of community forestry.
But what began as forestry research for this assistant professor of geography at Texas State has become a bigger lesson in narco deforestation and international drug trafficking.
"The drug traffickers are washing huge amounts of money through livestock, which is an industry that is not very well regulated in Central America"
- CENTRAL AMERICA: 'NARCO-DEFORESTATION' MAY BOOST DISASTER RISKS, SAY EXPERTS