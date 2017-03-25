Professor Guzmán is a linguistic and medical anthropologist. Her present research focuses on how Latinx immigrant farmworkers in New York talk about mobility, vulnerability, and well-being. Guzmán has also conducted research on medical interaction in Chile and the United States.
As a result of the family separation policies that were implemented at the southern border of the United States this summer, public attention turned to draconian federal practices that criminalize, imprison, and harm unauthorized immigrants.
“The police are here to protect our community and taking away our neighbors is not a form of protection."
- Arrest of family in Geneseo, New York by US Border Patrol draws protest