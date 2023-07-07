Jennifer S. Martin joined Albany Law School as a Professor of Law on July 1, 2023 from St. Thomas University School of Law. Professor Martin is a nationally renowned scholar in the area of contract and commercial law. She has published many articles on contract and commercial law remedies, wartime and conflict contracting, consumer rights, and lender liability. Professor Martin is an elected member of the American Law Institute. She is a co-author of two textbooks, CONTRACTS: A CONTEMPORARY APPROACH (West Academic 3d ed. with Chomsky, Kunz and Schiltz) and LEARNING SALES (West Academic 2d ed. with Chomsky, Kunz and Schiltz). She is also the author of the American Bar Association’s Annual Survey on Sales Law published annually in THE BUSINESS LAWYER. Her distinguished publications are many and include, Contract Remedies and the Myth of the Expectation Measure, 94 TULANE L. REV. (961 2020), Private Law Remedies, Human Rights and Supply Contracts, 68 AMERICAN L. REV. 1781 (2019) and Opportunistic Resales and the Uniform Commercial Code, 2016 ILL. L. REV. 487 (2016). Professor Martin prepares the annual update to COMMERCIAL AND CONSUMER WARRANTIES (Lexis). Professor Martin graduated from Vanderbilt Law School, and was an Associate with the international practice group of Baker & Botts, L.L.P., practicing in both the Houston and Dallas offices. A member of the Texas and American Bar Associations, Professor Martin was a Principal Attorney for Houston Industries Incorporated (now Reliant Energy), working on power generation transactions domestically and internationally.