PROFESSIONAL MISSION My professional mission is to promote the inclusive education of people of all ages with diverse learning needs through development of supportive instructional design, effective team collaboration, and enhanced teacher capacity. This will promote individuals to be successfully engaged, challenged and respected throughout their various learning and community settings and schools, increasing positive adult outcomes and independence throughout their lives. EDUCATION Ed.S. Educational Policy and Administration, University of Minnesota, January, 2011. MA Educational Policy and Administration, University of Minnesota, June, 2004. BS Special Education, University of Wisconsin-Madison, December, 1992.