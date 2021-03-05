Jennifer Sommerness, EdS

Jennifer Sommerness, EdS

Special Education Law Division; Law Offices of Sheila C. Bayne

Director Inclusive Education

Expertise: Special EducationEducationLawAutismclass action lawsuiteducation lawPublic PolicyGovernmentCalifornia

PROFESSIONAL MISSION
My professional mission is to promote the inclusive education of people of all ages with diverse learning needs through development of supportive instructional design, effective team collaboration, and enhanced teacher capacity. This will promote individuals to be successfully engaged, challenged and respected throughout their various learning and community settings and schools, increasing positive adult outcomes and independence throughout their lives. 

EDUCATION
Ed.S. Educational Policy and Administration, University of Minnesota, January, 2011.
MA Educational Policy and Administration, University of Minnesota, June, 2004.
BS Special Education, University of Wisconsin-Madison, December, 1992.

No Clipping

No Research/Citations

Special Ed Suit Against CA, Newsom Settled, Acknowledging Federal and State Law Requires In-Person Services for Students with Special Needs

After the settlement, Governor Newsom unveiled California’s Safe Schools for All Plan, setting the record straight and setting precedent for other states.
05-Mar-2021 08:55:37 AM EST

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07749