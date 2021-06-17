Jennifer Tilton is an interdisciplinary scholar whose work combines urban anthropology, geography, history and public policy to understand childhood, space and the criminal justice system.
As a scholar and teacher, I explore how the history of race and racism continues to shape our communities today. I am working with a broader community of scholars, archivists, and community leaders to explore how we can preserve and map the complex histories of communities of color in the Inland Empire and to develop curriculum for our public schools that recognizes the diversity of our communities both in the past and the present.