Dr Jennifer M. Yeh is a decision scientist whose research focuses on improving health outcomes at the population level. She is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital. Dr Yeh has an M.S. in Health Policy and Management from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a PhD in Health Policy from Harvard University. She has extensive experience applying decision-analytic modelling and cost-effectiveness analysis methods to evaluate clinical guidelines and inform health policy. Her research identifies opportunities to improve cancer control efforts spanning across the cancer continuum from prevention to survivorship. She is funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHHD), and the American Cancer Society (ACS).