I was named director of the FASEB Office of Public Affairs (OPA) in June 2018 and assumed the dual role of deputy executive director in June 2022. I work with a team of policy analysts, legislative affairs specialists, and the elected leadership of the Federation and its member societies to develop and promote policies to advance biomedical research.

Prior to my current role, I served as the director of legislative relations/deputy director of OPA. In that role, I represented FASEB on Capitol Hill, managed FASEB’s communications with the U.S. Congress, and developed legislative strategies related to funding for the National Institutes of Health and other federal science agencies. I also coordinated FASEB’s advocacy efforts with coalition partners in the biomedical and scientific research community.

I am a member of the Executive Committee of the Friends of VA Health Research (FOVA) Coalition and served two terms on the Board of the Coalition for Health Funding. My areas of expertise include the federal budget and appropriations process, IRS regulations related to nonprofit organizations, and grassroots advocacy.

Previously, I was director of congressional relations at the Alzheimer’s Association. I have a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the Pennsylvania State University.