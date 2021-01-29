“In the case of Trump’s new platform, it is so technologically primitive that there is no way for his followers to even migrate,” Binghamton University computer science professor Jeremy Blackburn told NBC News. “Who cares about a platform where you can’t

"It's not even the ends that matter. It's the means. It's the fact that you're placing this bet, that's where the value in all this is. Sure, you may get money, or you may end up broke, but you played the game, and you did it in some crazy way," Blackburn