Jones is the owner of a nutrition consulting practice that focuses on food sensitivities, diabetes, disease prevention, obesity and weight management, cardiovascular nutrition and mindful eating techniques. She teaches her clients that choosing whole nutritious foods combined with fitness and self-love is vital for health and wellness. Jones frequently speaks to professional and public audiences on how nutrition and food choices influence health. She earned a bachelor's and master's degree from Arizona State University and a second master’s degree from Columbia University Teachers College.