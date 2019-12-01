Jones is the owner of a nutrition consulting practice that focuses on food sensitivities, diabetes, disease prevention, obesity and weight management, cardiovascular nutrition and mindful eating techniques. She teaches her clients that choosing whole nutritious foods combined with fitness and self-love is vital for health and wellness. Jones frequently speaks to professional and public audiences on how nutrition and food choices influence health. She earned a bachelor's and master's degree from Arizona State University and a second master’s degree from Columbia University Teachers College.
Whether it is black, green, oolong, or white, all tea comes from the same plant (camellia sinensis). The different types result from how and where the tea is grown and how it is manufactured.
"Eating too much food requires your organs to work harder. They release extra hormones and enzymes to break down the food in your stomach and intestines. Your body is exhausted,"