I'm an environmental epidemiologist, whose interest lies in understanding the relationship between human health and complex environmental exposures. My research revolves around the use of spatial analysis to improve exposure assessment and understanding how environment is associated with disease. I have particular interest in the way weather events, climate, and air pollution influence population-level health. My work emphasizes policy relevant outcomes that can inform decision making to better protect public health. My research uses large data-analysis, GIS, and statistical computing to analyze both non-spatial and spatial information. I draw on an expertise in environmental health, exposure science, risk assessment, and spatial analysis to perform environmental epidemiological investigations and understand geographic differences in disease. An additional research interest is to use spatial statistics to inform and optimize the study design of sampling campaigns for both ambient and occupational hazards. My awards include: Gaylord Donnelley Postdoctoral Environmental Fellowship, Yale University Institute for Biospheric Studies; David L Swift Award for Aerosol Research in Environmental Health Engineering; Alpha Chapter Overall Winner of the Delta Omega Honorary Society Poster Competition. I'm a member of the International Society of Exposure Science (ISES) and the International Society of Exposure Epidemiology (ISEE).
