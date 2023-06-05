Dr. Jessica Glass Kendorski Ph.D., is a Professor, Department Chair, and a Clinician. She received her PhD from Temple University and is a licensed psychologist in Pennsylvania and maintains certifications as a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and Nationally Certified School Psychologist (NCSP). Dr. Kendorski has extensive experience supporting the social, emotional, and behavioral development of all children in the home and school settings. Additionally, she has extensive experience supporting the needs of children diagnosed with various neurodevelopmental disorders such as Autism Spectrum Disorder. She actively works with school districts to improve systems for all students through the reform of school and district-wide academic and behavioral policies and practices. Her expertise in child development, mental health, education, and parenting have been featured on multiple local and national media outlets. Dr. Kendorski has been interviewed and/or cited by CBS News, 6ABC Philadelphia, FOX 29 Philadelphia, NBC10 Philadelphia, Philadelphia Magazine, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Main Line Parent, and other print and online outlets. An appreciative mom of two, she is passionate about child advocacy, education, and positive parenting practices (and yoga).