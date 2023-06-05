Dr. Jessica Glass Kendorski Ph.D., is a Professor, Department Chair, and a Clinician. She received her PhD from Temple University and is a licensed psychologist in Pennsylvania and maintains certifications as a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and Nationally Certified School Psychologist (NCSP). Dr. Kendorski has extensive experience supporting the social, emotional, and behavioral development of all children in the home and school settings. Additionally, she has extensive experience supporting the needs of children diagnosed with various neurodevelopmental disorders such as Autism Spectrum Disorder. She actively works with school districts to improve systems for all students through the reform of school and district-wide academic and behavioral policies and practices. Her expertise in child development, mental health, education, and parenting have been featured on multiple local and national media outlets. Dr. Kendorski has been interviewed and/or cited by CBS News, 6ABC Philadelphia, FOX 29 Philadelphia, NBC10 Philadelphia, Philadelphia Magazine, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Main Line Parent, and other print and online outlets. An appreciative mom of two, she is passionate about child advocacy, education, and positive parenting practices (and yoga).
As parents, the best thing we can do to ease the transition is to deal with our own anxiety about the situation so we can act as a role model for our kids and showcase ways they can stay safe.
Masks have been synonymous with safety, so some children will need a gradual, supported process to feel comfortable abandoning their masks. With a little patience, reassurance and skill development, we will soon see our children’s smiling faces again.
For parents with school-age kids, the coronavirus has made this back-to-school season anything but routine. Across the country, parents are wrestling with how and where students should learn and what they need to be successful.
“Self-care” and “mindfulness” appear in headlines, product descriptions and bestselling books. And while the thought of taking better care of yourself seems compelling enough, you need to know what you’re looking for before you pick a solution.