Jessica R. Pliley is an Associate Professor of the History of Women, Genders, and Sexualities at Texas State University and the Book Review Editor of the Journal of Women’s History. She holds a Ph.D. from the Ohio State University. She is the author of Policing Sexuality: The Mann Act and the Making of the FBI (Harvard, 2014) and Global Anti-Vice Activism (Cambridge, 2016). She is the co-director of Yale University’s Working Group on Modern-Day Slavery and Trafficking at the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition. Dr. Pliley is a Fulbright specialist and serves on the advisory board of the UK’s Arts and Humanities Research Council funded project Trafficking, Smuggling and Illicit Migration in Gendered and Historical Perspective, c. 1870 – 2000. Her work has appeared in the Journal of Women’s History, the Journal of the Gilded Age and Progressive Era, and the Journal of the History of Sexuality. Her current research explores the long history of anti-trafficking movement from the late nineteenth century to the early twenty-first century. For more information please visit her website at jessicapliley.com.