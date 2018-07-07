“Our students are not just college students, but they’re living their lives, working one or two jobs and raising families,” said Jill Leafstedt, associate vice provost for innovation and faculty development at CSU-Channel Islands. “Tuition is somewhat predictable, but textbooks are one of those costs that just show up and change semester to semester.” - Initiatives underway for low-cost, free textbooks for California college students

“We’re going to be doing some targeted academic interventions using the bot,” said Jill Leafstedt, Ph.D., associate vice provost for innovation and faculty development. “For example, we’ve got targeted messages for students who are close to the 120 units needed to graduate, or for students who have struggled to pass a specific class. We’re doing targeted micro-interventions just before midterms with messages like ‘Good luck on the midterm,’ and then it can send them a one-minute tutorial. That’s an area we are excited to explore.” - GRANT FUNDS APP FOR ALL CSUCI STUDENTS | TECH USED TO DECREASE ISOLATION DURING PANDEMIC

“A lot of the facility is going above and beyond to create videos and interactive activities,” said Jill Leafstedt, Associate Vice Provost at CSUCI. “They are creating online scavenger hunts they are recording labs in their garages. They are sending home kits to students so they can do labs at their home in their environment.” - Professors at CSUCI get creative teaching online

“The labs are probably the biggest point of concern and so they're trying to figure out how can we do this and they're doing labs in their backyard – they're engaging their own children in labs, they're sending kits home, so they have experiences that are – the students can actually engage and that also will be able to be used in the future – so these videos and these examples they can embed in classes after they move forward.” - Higher Education Reopening During COVID