Dr. Jill Leafstedt is currently serving at Director of Teaching and Learning Innovations for CI. In this role, Jill guides faculty in exploring and developing innovative methods of improving student learning. With a focus on meaningful outcomes, faculty that participate in Teaching and Learning Innovation Programs re-envision how learning experiences can deepen their students engagement and learning. Dr. Leafstedt is also an Associate Professor in the School of Education. Jill received her undergraduate degree in psychology and her Ph.D. in Education with an emphasis in special education, disability and risk studies and an interdisciplinary emphasis in Cognitive Science at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She has worked as a middle school special education teacher and was coordinator of our Special Education credential program from 2003-2009 Jill's current research interests involve examining the role of technology with regards to student learning and the examination of how faculty roles are changing due to the integration of digital tools into many aspects of teaching and learning.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Literacy and cognitive functioning in bilingual and nonbilingual children at or not at risk for reading disabilities.
|
143
|
2004
|
Effectiveness of explicit phonological‐awareness instruction for at‐risk English learners
|
123
|
2004
|
Crossover of phonological processing skills: A study of Spanish-speaking students in two instructional settings
|
107
|
2005
|
English reading effects of small‐group intensive intervention in Spanish for K–1 English learners
|
93
|
2004
|
Longitudinal prediction of 1st and 2nd grade English oral reading fluency in English language learners: Which early reading and language skills are better predictors?
|
31
|
2014
|
A Vocabulary-Added Reading Intervention for English Learners At-Risk of Reading Difficulties.
|
29
|
2012
|
Perspectives on Co-teaching: Views from High School Students with Learning Disabilities.
|
21
|
2007
|
Response to intervention for English learners: Examining models for determining response and nonresponse
|
17
|
2013
|
Web technology as a teaching tool: A multicultural special education case
|
16
|
2001
|
Early Reading Intervention: Strategies and Methods for Teaching Struggling Readers
|
15
|
2010
|
" Was It Worth It? You Bet": The Impact of PL 94-142 on Lives and Careers.
|
15
|
2007
|
Family and Home Literacy Practices: Mediating Factors for Preliterate English Learners at Risk.
|
15
|
2001
|
Individual Differences in Phonological Skills for Spanish Speaking Kindergartners Learning English: Relationship between English and Spanish Phonological Measures.
|
13
|
2001
|
Qualitative and quantitative examination of four low-performing kindergarten English learners: Characteristics of responsive and nonresponsive students
|
12
|
2006
|
University-School Collaboration on Professional Development: A Review of Project SchoolLink
|
1
|
2002
|
Sabbatical Report, Spring 2011: Improving Writing through Intensive Vocabulary Intervention
|
0
|
2011
|
Bridging Craft and Academic: A Demonstration of Web-Based, Problem Based Learning Training Materials
|
0
|
2002
|
Family and Home Literacy Practices: Mediating Factors for Preliterate English Learners at Risk Maria K. Denney, Judith P. English, Michael M. Gerber
|
0
|
0
|
LITERACY AND COGNITIVE FUNCTIONING
|
0
|
0
“Our students are not just college students, but they’re living their lives, working one or two jobs and raising families,” said Jill Leafstedt, associate vice provost for innovation and faculty development at CSU-Channel Islands. “Tuition is somewhat predictable, but textbooks are one of those costs that just show up and change semester to semester.”
- Initiatives underway for low-cost, free textbooks for California college students
“We’re going to be doing some targeted academic interventions using the bot,” said Jill Leafstedt, Ph.D., associate vice provost for innovation and faculty development. “For example, we’ve got targeted messages for students who are close to the 120 units needed to graduate, or for students who have struggled to pass a specific class. We’re doing targeted micro-interventions just before midterms with messages like ‘Good luck on the midterm,’ and then it can send them a one-minute tutorial. That’s an area we are excited to explore.”
- GRANT FUNDS APP FOR ALL CSUCI STUDENTS | TECH USED TO DECREASE ISOLATION DURING PANDEMIC
“A lot of the facility is going above and beyond to create videos and interactive activities,” said Jill Leafstedt, Associate Vice Provost at CSUCI. “They are creating online scavenger hunts they are recording labs in their garages. They are sending home kits to students so they can do labs at their home in their environment.”
“The labs are probably the biggest point of concern and so they're trying to figure out how can we do this and they're doing labs in their backyard – they're engaging their own children in labs, they're sending kits home, so they have experiences that are – the students can actually engage and that also will be able to be used in the future – so these videos and these examples they can embed in classes after they move forward.”
“We’ve heard from faculty that they’re more excited about teaching than they’ve ever been before – they’ve had to pause and really think about how they make learning happen, instead of just showing up and doing the same thing that they’ve been doing year after year.”