Professor Jill Slay is currently the University of South Australia SmartSat Professorial Chair in Cybersecurity and researches in the SmartSat Australian Co-operative Research Centre (CRC). Her current work focuses on the context of satellite cybersecurity and resilience. She has been an Affiliate Faculty member with Professor Corey Schou at Idaho State University for nearly twenty years. She has published more than 140 outputs in information assurance, critical infrastructure protection, security and forensic computing. She has completed the supervision of 20 PhDs and many Masters and Honours theses and has been awarded over AUD 5 million in research income.has established an international research reputation in cyber security (particularly Digital Forensics, Cyber Intelligence and Cyberwarfare) and has worked in collaboration with the Australian Federal and State governments and with many industry partners. Jill is a Board Member and Chair of ISC2 . She is Chair of the Defence Employment Partnering Network Advisory Committee and was a Director of the Oceania Cyber Security Centre, the Australian Victorian Government's Cyber Research Centre and has many years of experience of governance through University Boards and Committees and government collaboration. Jill was in 2017-2019 Director of Cyber Resilience Initiatives for the Australian Computer Society (ACS) and led ACS work on the development of Professional Standards in Cyber Security with ISC2 and ISACA. Jill works closely with the Australian Defence industry and several smaller cyber security start-ups in cyber risk and resilience research, development and training. Jill was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for service to the information technology industry through contributions in the areas of forensic computer science, security, protection of infrastructure and cyber-terrorism. She a Fellow of ISC2 awarded for her service to the information security industry.