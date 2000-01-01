Biography

Dr. Jiang's work falls under technological developments in translational research. Specifically, his work straddles biomechanics, biomedical imaging, and computational intelligence. He is actively developing computational tools for quickly transforming raw biomedical imaging data into simple but clinically/biologically relevant biomechanical parameters of soft tissue pathologies (e.g., elasticity) and blood flow characteristics (e.g., kinetic energy, pressure gradient). His current and past work also involves close clinical and industrial collaborations. His translational work is highlighted by his contribution to a real-time elastography system by Siemens, which is available in the clinical workflow.

By leveraging his multidisciplinary experience in medical imaging, image/signal processing, computational intelligence, and biomechanics, Dr. Jiang looks forward to further expanding collaborations and developing a research lab that focuses on developing tools to improve precision medicine. The insight gained from these developments will hopefully provide both clinical and basic scientists information regarding the micromechanical environment of diseased lesions such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases during imaging and subsequent therapeutic interventions.