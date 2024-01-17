Joanna A. Hall, MNSc, RN is the Director of Simulation and Assistant Professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Nursing. Joanna received her Bachelor of Science in Community Health Promotion (BS), Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN), and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), all from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She received her Master of Nursing Science (MNSc) in Nursing Administration and Nursing Education from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Joanna is passionate about helping grow and empower young leaders, engaging students, and creating impactful change in nursing education and the community through incorporation of inclusive, innovative teaching practices and technology.