Joaquín Rodríguez-López is a professor of chemistry at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). His research group combines interests in electroanalytical chemistry and energy materials by developing chemically sensitive methods for elucidating the chemistry of batteries, fuel cell materials, electrolyzers, sensors, CO 2 capture devices, and many other electrochemical technologies. Recognition to Joaquin’s work has come through awards such as the Zhaowu Tian Prize for Energy Electrochemistry by the International Society of Electrochemistry (2021), The Arthur Findeis Award for Achievements by a Young Analytical Scientist by the ACS DAC (2020), the Society of Electroanalytical Chemistry Royce W. Murray Young Investigator Award (2017), a Toyota-Electrochemical Society Young Investigator Fellowship (2017), and the Sloan Research Fellowship (2016) amongst other awards. His outreach and education have earned him the School of Chemical Sciences Excellence in Teaching Award (2023) and the East Central Illinois ACS Chapter Distinguished Service Award (2016). His work has also been highlighted in the media by The Analytical Scientist as a 40-under-40 investigator (2022) and by Science News 10 Scientists to Watch (2018). Rodríguez-López is a recognized leader in electroanalysis, summing over 120 invited national and international presentations, over 110 publications and book chapters, leadership in large scale energy initiatives, and a thriving electrochemical program that gives back through educational activities such as his staple “Electrochemistry Bootcamp,” which teaches laboratory skills to broad audiences. Research/Citations Research group webpage: http://faculty.scs.illinois.edu/rodriguez-lopez/ Google scholar: https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=RFe09KwAAAAJ&hl=en Contact Page at UIUC: https://chemistry.illinois.edu/joaquinr