Professor Jody Madeira joined the IU Maurer School of Law faculty in 2007. Her scholarly interests involve empirical research; the role of emotion in law; the sociology of law; law, medicine and bioethics; and the Second Amendment. She is principal investigator on a grant to design and implement S.U.N., a multimedia web portal integrating educational videos and a mobile health tracking application for college students that addresses alcohol, marijuana, opioid and stimulant use disorders. Her most recent book, "Taking Baby Steps: How Patients and Fertility Clinics Collaborate in Conception" (University of California Press, 2018), takes readers inside the infertility experience, from dealing with infertility-related emotions to forming treatment relationships with medical professionals, confronting difficult decisions and negotiating informed consent. Madeira investigates how women, men, and their care providers can utilize trust to collaboratively negotiate infertility’s personal, physical, spiritual, ethical, medical and legal minefields.