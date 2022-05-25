Jody Madeira, J.D., Ph.D.

Indiana University

Co-Director, Center for Law, Society & Culture; Professor

Expertise: Tortstort lawcriminal lawSecond Amendmentfirearm violenceGun ViolenceBioethicsAssisted Reproductive Technoloogy

Professor Jody Madeira joined the IU Maurer School of Law faculty in 2007. Her scholarly interests involve empirical research; the role of emotion in law; the sociology of law; law, medicine and bioethics; and the Second Amendment. She is principal investigator on a grant to design and implement S.U.N., a multimedia web portal integrating educational videos and a mobile health tracking application for college students that addresses alcohol, marijuana, opioid and stimulant use disorders.

Her most recent book, "Taking Baby Steps: How Patients and Fertility Clinics Collaborate in Conception" (University of California Press, 2018), takes readers inside the infertility experience, from dealing with infertility-related emotions to forming treatment relationships with medical professionals, confronting difficult decisions and negotiating informed consent. Madeira investigates how women, men, and their care providers can utilize trust to collaboratively negotiate infertility’s personal, physical, spiritual, ethical, medical and legal minefields.

Sexual function and fertility quality of life in women using in vitro fertilization

54

2015

Killing McVeigh: The death penalty and the myth of closure

38

2012

I’m still left here with the pain: Exploring the health consequences of homicide on families and friends

33

2015

Woman scorned: resurrecting infertile women's decision-making autonomy

33

2011

Law as a Reflection of Her/His-Story: Current Institutional Perceptions of, and Possibilites for, Protecting Transsexuals' Interest in Legal Determinations of Sex

32

2002

Court personnel attitudes towards medication-assisted treatment: A state-wide survey

26

2019

Why Rebottle the Genie: Capitalizing on Closure in Death Penalty Proceedings

21

2010

Lashing reason to the mast: Understanding judicial constraints on emotion in personal injury litigation

21

2006

Buyers in the baby market: toward a transparent consumerism

19

2016

Aborted emotions: regret, relationality, and regulation

16

2014

When It's So Hard to Relate: Can Legal Systems Mitigate the Trauma of Victim-Offender Relationships

15

2009

The ART of informed consent: Assessing patient perceptions, behaviors, and lived experience of IVF and embryo disposition informed consent processes

14

2015

Regarding pained sympathy and sympathy pains: Reason, morality, and empathy in the civil adjudication of pain

13

2006

Recognizing Odysseus' Scar: Reconceptualizing Pain and Its Empathic Role in Civil Adjudication

12

2006

Inform and consent: more than just “sign here”

11

2017

Uncommon misconceptions: holding physicians accountable for insemination fraud

10

2019

Conceivable Changes: Effectuating Infertile Couples' Emotional Ties to Frozen Embryos Through New Disposition Options

10

2010

Blood relations: Collective memory, cultural trauma, and the prosecution and execution of Timothy McVeigh

10

2008

Paper trails, trailing behind: improving informed consent to IVF through multimedia applications

9

2016

Using the EngagedMD multimedia platform to improve informed consent for ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, and in vitro fertilization

8

2018

