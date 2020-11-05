Joel C. Cantor (Sc.D., Johns Hopkins University) is a Distinguished Professor of Public Policy and the Founding Director of the Center for State Health Policy at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Established in 1999, the Center is a leader in health policy research and development nationally, with a special focus on informing policy in New Jersey. Dr. Cantor is published widely in the health services and policy literature on innovations in health service delivery and the regulation of private health insurance markets. He serves frequently as an advisor on health policy matters to New Jersey state government, and was the 2006 recipient of the Rutgers University President’s Award for Research in Service to New Jersey. In June 2017, Dr. Cantor was appointed Interim Director of the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research. The Institute is the parent unit of the Center for State Health Policy and other centers and programs addressing critical health and mental health issues. Prior to joining Rutgers in 1999, Dr. Cantor served as director of research at the United Hospital Fund of New York and director of evaluation research at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. He received his doctorate in health policy and management from the Johns Hopkins University, School of Public Health in 1988, and was elected a Fellow of AcademyHealth in 1996.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Medical expenditures during the last year of life: findings from the 1992–1996 Medicare current beneficiary survey
|
305
|
2002
|
Preparedness for practice: young physicians' views of their professional education
|
263
|
1993
|
Physician service to the underserved: implications for affirmative action in medical education
|
229
|
1996
|
Early impact of the Affordable Care Act on health insurance coverage of young adults
|
186
|
2012
|
Ability to obtain health care: recent estimates from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation National Access to Care Survey
|
174
|
1995
|
Physician satisfaction under managed care
|
141
|
1993
|
Medical educators' views on medical education reform
|
112
|
1991
|
How have state policies to expand dependent coverage affected the health insurance status of young adults?
|
105
|
2011
|
Private employment-based health insurance in ten states
|
93
|
1995
|
Effect of an intensive educational program for minority college students and recent graduates on the probability of acceptance to medical school
|
82
|
1998
|
Physicians' perspectives on caring for patients in the United States, Canada, and West Germany
|
78
|
1993
|
Emergency department utilization and capacity.
|
77
|
2009
|
Young physicians and the future of the medical profession
|
70
|
1990
|
The fragmentation of hospital use among a cohort of high utilizers: implications for emerging care coordination strategies for patients with multiple chronic conditions
|
61
|
2014
|
The dynamics of Medicaid enrollment
|
61
|
1988
|
Business leaders' views on American health care
|
58
|
1991
|
Aiming higher: Results from a state scorecard on health system performance
|
55
|
2007
|
Aiming Higher: Results from a State Scorecard on Health System Performance, 2014
|
52
|
2014
|
Mortality amenable to health care in the United States: The roles of demographics and health systems performance
|
51
|
2011
|
Young physicians most and least likely to have second thoughts about a career in medicine.
|
51
|
1992
The Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research has received $10 million in funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Rutgers University to support the New Jersey Population Health Cohort study – the largest study to date to explore factors that influence health and well-being in New Jersey.
02-Dec-2020 02:20:33 PM EST
05-Nov-2020 11:55:44 AM EST
"Research clearly shows that housing is a major social determinant of health. Housing instability and poor quality housing are major stressors that can lead to declining health and lower quality of life."
- https://patch.com/new-jersey/newbrunswick/rutgers-research-highlights-housing-inequities-new-jersey
Health services researchers like me have long understood the importance of the readmission rate as a marker of the care adequacy. Among patients with complex needs, readmissions may result from shortcomings in the safety net.
- https://www.njspotlight.com/2020/01/opinion-learning-from-disappointing-results-of-camden-coalition-hot-spotting-study/