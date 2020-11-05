Joel C. Cantor (Sc.D., Johns Hopkins University) is a Distinguished Professor of Public Policy and the Founding Director of the Center for State Health Policy at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Established in 1999, the Center is a leader in health policy research and development nationally, with a special focus on informing policy in New Jersey. Dr. Cantor is published widely in the health services and policy literature on innovations in health service delivery and the regulation of private health insurance markets. He serves frequently as an advisor on health policy matters to New Jersey state government, and was the 2006 recipient of the Rutgers University President’s Award for Research in Service to New Jersey. In June 2017, Dr. Cantor was appointed Interim Director of the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research. The Institute is the parent unit of the Center for State Health Policy and other centers and programs addressing critical health and mental health issues. Prior to joining Rutgers in 1999, Dr. Cantor served as director of research at the United Hospital Fund of New York and director of evaluation research at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. He received his doctorate in health policy and management from the Johns Hopkins University, School of Public Health in 1988, and was elected a Fellow of AcademyHealth in 1996.