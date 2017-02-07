A renowned Constitutional Law scholar, Professor Goldstein has made a name for himself with his scholarly work and expertise on the history of the modern vice presidency of the United States. Having written three books on the topic, he is frequently sought after by national and international media as they examine the role of the vice president in the current administration. A Rhodes Scholar who studied at Oxford, Professor Goldstein received his bachelor's degree from Princeton University and his J.D. from Harvard University. He joined the faculty at Saint Louis University School of Law in 1994.
Pence has taken care to appear extraordinarily loyal to Trump, so much so that Joel K. Goldstein, a historian and an expert on Vice-Presidents who teaches law at St. Louis University, refers to him as the “Sycophant-in-Chief.”
The modern-day vice president serves primarily as a close presidential adviser and assistant. The vice president’s move from Capitol Hill to the White House has allowed the office to become a significant institution. But this week, Mike Pence reminded Americans of an older role the vice president also sometimes serves: that of legislative officer who can preside over the Senate.
No other powers are specified, but in reality “the office has grown into a central part of the presidency,” says Saint Louis University law professor Joel Goldstein. The vice president serves as an “across-the-board adviser and troubleshooter.”
The amendment’s principal author, Sen. Birch Bayh, D.-Ind., embraced an understanding that presidential inability would encompass both physical and mental inability, said Joel Goldstein, a law professor at St. Louis University, who’s closely studied the congressional record.