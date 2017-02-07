A renowned Constitutional Law scholar, Professor Goldstein has made a name for himself with his scholarly work and expertise on the history of the modern vice presidency of the United States. Having written three books on the topic, he is frequently sought after by national and international media as they examine the role of the vice president in the current administration. A Rhodes Scholar who studied at Oxford, Professor Goldstein received his bachelor's degree from Princeton University and his J.D. from Harvard University. He joined the faculty at Saint Louis University School of Law in 1994.