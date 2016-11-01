John A. Vucetich, PhD

John A. Vucetich, PhD

Michigan Technological University

Distinguished Professor

Expertise: forest science, carnivore conservation, Ecology of wolves and moose, Demographic and genetic elements of population biology, environmental ethics





    

  PhD, Forest Science, Michigan Technological University
  BS, Biology, Michigan Technological University
Synthesizing ecological science and environmental ethics


Environmental ethicists and environmental scientists have a common goal, which is to understand better how we ought to relate to nature. Nevertheless, these two groups employ wildly different methods and premises, and sadly, these scholars rarely interact. 


Much of my work is aimed at developing insight that emerges from the synthesis of science and ethics. My work in this area is often inspired by carnivore conservation, in particular, the wolves and moose of Isle Royale.








  Demographic and genetic elements of population biology
  Ecology of wolves and moose
  Environmental ethics
