Synthesizing ecological science and environmental ethics

Environmental ethicists and environmental scientists have a common goal, which is to understand better how we ought to relate to nature. Nevertheless, these two groups employ wildly different methods and premises, and sadly, these scholars rarely interact.

Much of my work is aimed at developing insight that emerges from the synthesis of science and ethics. My work in this area is often inspired by carnivore conservation, in particular, the wolves and moose of Isle Royale.