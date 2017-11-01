Dr. Bernal oversees all aspects of the SNPRC animal care and use program. He has more than 36 years of experience in laboratory animal care and medicine. To increase the number of certified laboratory animal technicians at Texas Biomed and other institutions, he has developed institution-wide training and certification programs. Dr. Bernal has been integral to developing the SNPRC study process manual that details all of the steps required to complete a study from start to finish. Dr. Bernal oversees and develops standard operating procedures for: Comprehensive socialization and environmental enrichment plan Preventative medicine program (frequent physicals, TB testing, parasite evaluation, viral testing) Veterinary care program Aseptic technique Management of pain and distress Animal enclosure sanitation.