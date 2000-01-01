I specialize in the treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) cancers with a focus on clinical trials. Clinical trial patients can come to me at any point during their disease, but they usually come to me looking for an alternative therapy once standard treatments have not been effective. I decided to become a doctor later in my career. I originally graduated from university with a non-science degree, but the excitement of advancing medical breakthroughs inspired me to start a career in medicine. As a Duke physician, I enjoy the diverse experiences that I get to have each week. In addition to taking care of patients and conducting research, I work closely with other doctors on crafting treatment plans. I also find it fulfilling to be able to apply my research to patient care. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, jogging and skiing. Education

Fellowship in Hematology-Oncology, MEDICINE - Duke University, School of Medicine

Residency, MEDICINE - University of Washington

M.D. 2005 - The University of Chicago