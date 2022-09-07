An expert in the economics of personnel, he has held appointments in the United Kingdom, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia. His research examines performance pay, earnings discrimination, the labor market for older workers, the determinants and consequences of family friendly firm practices, public sector labor markets and the economics of trade unions. He has consulted for national government agencies, the World Bank, major corporations, foundations and trade unions. Heywood also maintains an active research agenda in industrial organization studying the theory of optimal licensing, mergers and mixed oligopolies.