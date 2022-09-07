An expert in the economics of personnel, he has held appointments in the United Kingdom, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia. His research examines performance pay, earnings discrimination, the labor market for older workers, the determinants and consequences of family friendly firm practices, public sector labor markets and the economics of trade unions. He has consulted for national government agencies, the World Bank, major corporations, foundations and trade unions. Heywood also maintains an active research agenda in industrial organization studying the theory of optimal licensing, mergers and mixed oligopolies.
Title
Cited By
Year
Performance pay, work hours and employee health in the UK
2023
An upstream monopoly with transport costs
2023
Quality competition and worker training
2023
1
2022
Mixed duopoly under hotelling with convex production costs
1
2022
Performance pay and alcohol use in Germany
7
2022
Worker stress and performance pay: German survey evidence
8
2022
Strategic delegation in an international mixed oligopoly
1
2022
Does Performance Pay Influence Hours of Work?
1
2022
Social jobs and the returns to drinking
2
2022
Performance Pay and Work Hours: US Survey Evidence
2
2022
R&D rivalry with endogenous compatibility
3
2022
The Hollywood Gender Gap:: The Role of Action Films
2022
Ownership shares and choosing the best leader
3
2021
Performance pay and assortative matching
2021
Partial privatization upstream with spatial price discrimination downstream
4
2021
Hierarchy and the employer size effect on wages: evidence from Britain
10
2021
Does performance pay increase alcohol and drug use?
20
2021
Quality, Location and Collusion under Spatial Price Discrimination
2021
Spatial pricing and collusion
2021