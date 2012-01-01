Dr. John Jensen, associate professor, teaches maritime history, historic preservation, fisheries and marine archaeology. Jensen, an applied historian and marine archaeologist, focuses on the many relationships between people and inland waterways, coastal areas and oceans. Born and raised in Homer, Alaska, he spent most of his formative years working with his father as a commercial crab and shrimp fisherman. His experiences growing up in the rapidly changing coastal community of Homer and working on Alaska’s fisheries frontier inspired his scholarship and interests in the connections between history, policy and community identity. Jensen brings to UWF 25 years of professional experience connected with the historic preservation and cultural heritage of coastal communities. In 2012, Jensen was appointed a member of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Protected Area System Federal Advisory Committee. From 2012-2014, he was vice-chair of NOAA’s Subcommittee on Tourism. His research covers a wide range of fields, including historic preservation, maritime history, history of medicine, fisheries and marine archaeology. He has been published in numerous technical studies and historic preservation documents, and popular history and academic journals, such as Sea History, The American Neptune, The Wisconsin Magazine of History, Reviews in American History and American Academy of Underwater Sciences. He has also collaborated on the development and design of museum exhibitions, such as the "Exploring the Shipwreck Century" at the NOAA Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center in the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary and “Sea Dogs! Great Tails of the Sea” at Mystic Seaport: The Museum of America and the Sea. Jensen has an undergraduate degree in history from Lawrence University, a master’s in maritime history and underwater archaeology from East Carolina University, and a master’s in history and policy and a doctorate in social history from Carnegie Mellon University.