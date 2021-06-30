Lynch joined the law faculty in 1978. Prior to that, he was a staff attorney at University Legal Services in Washington, D.C. and served two years as a teaching fellow at the National Law Center of the George Washington University. He has published articles in the Akron, Baltimore, Duquesne, and Nebraska law reviews. He also has co-authored a treatise on Maryland civil procedure, Modern Maryland Civil Procedure (1993), and is the co-author of Art of Advocacy: Jury Instructions (1989). He is a member of the District of Columbia Bar.