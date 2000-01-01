John Markowitz, lecturer, teaches painting and art history. For more than 25 years, Markowitz has taught at the university level and worked as a professional artist with an active exhibition record. He has participated in invitational group exhibitions, such as the Huntsville Museum of Art in Huntsville, Alabama; The Susquehanna Art Museum in Pennsylvania; The Doshi Art Gallery in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; The Kipp Gallery at Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Cava Gallery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; The Demuth Museum in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania; and The Institute of Contemporary Art of Philadelphia. He has also had solo exhibitions at West Chester University of Pennsylvania, Millersville University of Pennsylvania and the Morris Street Gallery in Charleston, South Carolina. Markowitz is a frequent guest lecturer at various institutions on topics ranging from Albert Pinkham Ryder: An American Visionary; Art Historical Survey of the Development of Abstraction in the Twentieth Century; The Buried Narrative in Abstract Painting; and The Celebration of Visibility. He also has curated exhibitions and published catalogs for the Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and the University of West Florida. Before he came to UWF in 2000, he taught at Millersville University, Lebanon Valley College, and Franklin & Marshall College.