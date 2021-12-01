Experienced leader with a diverse career in the public, academic, not-for-profit, and private sectors. Cabinet-member for two Pennsylvania Governors. The only person in Pennsylvania history to serve as both Secretary of Conservation and Natural Resources and Secretary of Environmental Protection. Two-term Mayor of a city of 25,000 residents. Founding director of a non-profit economic development corporation. Founding director of a technology-based academic research center. Senior private industry and state-wide non-profit manager. Taught economics at a Penn State University branch campus. Wrote a weekly public affairs column for a major northeast Pennsylvania newspaper. Operates a successful consulting business.