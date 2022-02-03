John Seeley serves as the principal investigator of a 4-year collaborative multisite study funded by the National Institute of Mental Health to evaluate adaptive treatment strategies for college students with moderate to severe suicidal ideation delivered through university counseling centers. Since 2016, John has served as an appointed member of the Oregon Alliance to Prevent Suicide and he directs the evaluation activities for the implementation of suicide prevention initiatives funded by the Oregon Health Authority. His research interests include emotional and behavioral disorders, school-based mental health intervention, research design and program evaluation, and digital health technology. Prior to joining the faculty at the University of Oregon, John was a senior research scientist at the Oregon Research Institute. At the University of Oregon, he is a professor in the special education and clinical sciences department and a core faculty member in the Prevention Science program. In addition to his teaching and mentoring of graduate students and postdoctoral scholars, he serves as the Associate Dean for Research for the College of Education and the Associate Director for the Center on Human Development.