John Seeley serves as the principal investigator of a 4-year collaborative multisite study funded by the National Institute of Mental Health to evaluate adaptive treatment strategies for college students with moderate to severe suicidal ideation delivered through university counseling centers. Since 2016, John has served as an appointed member of the Oregon Alliance to Prevent Suicide and he directs the evaluation activities for the implementation of suicide prevention initiatives funded by the Oregon Health Authority. His research interests include emotional and behavioral disorders, school-based mental health intervention, research design and program evaluation, and digital health technology. Prior to joining the faculty at the University of Oregon, John was a senior research scientist at the Oregon Research Institute. At the University of Oregon, he is a professor in the special education and clinical sciences department and a core faculty member in the Prevention Science program. In addition to his teaching and mentoring of graduate students and postdoctoral scholars, he serves as the Associate Dean for Research for the College of Education and the Associate Director for the Center on Human Development.
"The main thing is if you suspect somebody is not acting themselves, is experiencing distress, ask how they're doing. Ask if they're okay. Ask if they're thinking about suicide," Seeley says. "Let's not shy away from it. Let's ask the questions and then r
“A lot of [suicide prevention] is around gatekeeper training and trying to train individuals to identify the warning signs,” Seeley said. “A key issue here is how do we reduce the stigma associated with suicide when we don’t talk about it? When we put our
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Trial of a patient-directed eHealth program to ameliorate perinatal depression: The MomMoodBooster2 practical effectiveness study
|
2022
|
Deconstructing the heterogeneity of alcohol use disorder: lifetime comorbid non-alcohol substance use disorder as a distinct behavioral phenotype?
|
2022
|
What is the effect of personalized cognitive strategy instruction on facilitating return-to-learn for individuals experiencing prolonged concussion symptoms?
|
1
|
2022
|
A single-case experimental design investigation of collaborative goal setting practices in hospital-based speech-language pathologists when provided supports to use …
|
5
|
2022
|
Offspring irritability: associations with parental psychopathology and personality
|
2022
|
Examining links between parental monitoring and school engagement among middle school students with and without elevated behavior ratings.
|
2022
|
First Step Next: A Best-Evidence Synthesis of Replication Randomized Controlled Trials From 2009 to 2021
|
2022
|
Family-Based Predictors of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Recurrence and New Non-Alcohol Substance Use Disorder Onset Following Initial AUD Recovery
|
2022
|
Straight from the horse's mouth: Increasing self‐report in mental health assessment in individuals with intellectual disability
|
3
|
2022
|
Parental internalizing disorder and the developmental trajectory of infant self-regulation: The moderating role of positive parental behaviors
|
3
|
2022
|
First Step Next and homeBase: A Comparative Efficacy Study of Children With Disruptive Behavior
|
3
|
2022
|
Internet and face-to-face cognitive behavioral therapy for postnatal depression compared with treatment as usual: randomized controlled trial of MumMoodBooster
|
7
|
2021
|
Longitudinal predictors of suicidal ideation: Emerging to early adulthood
|
1
|
2021
|
Fidelity of Motivational Interviewing in school-based intervention and research
|
10
|
2021
|
Lived experiences of mental health in higher education: A comparative analysis of determinants to supports and services.
|
2021
|
Voluntary Pregnancy Screening at Syringe Exchanges: A Feasibility Study
|
1
|
2021
|
Latent Class Analysis of Adolescent Psychosocial Functioning and Course of Major Depression
|
2021
|
Examining congruence in parent–teacher perceptions of middle school supports for students and families
|
4
|
2021
|
Patterns of early adult work and postsecondary participation among individuals with high-incidence disabilities: A longitudinal person-centered analysis.
|
4
|
2021
|
Efficacy validation of the revised first step program: A randomized controlled trial
|
5
|
2021