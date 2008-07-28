John Stanton, Ph.D. is a professor of food marketing at Saint Joseph's and an internationally recognized marketing expert. He’s participated in numerous speaking engagements and has been recognized in more than 20 publications internationally. Stanton has also worked in the food industry as Vice President of Marketing for an international coffee company and director of research for an advertising agency, which has consulted for many nationally known food companies including Campbell Soup Company, Procter & Gamble, Acme, Kroger, Pepsi, Frito Lay, Florida Dept. of Citrus, Kellogg and others. He has worked with many of the commodity agriculture groups including the Florida Department of Citrus, and has served as an expert and expert witness to many food and beverage companies including Whole Foods, Target, Coca Cola and more. Stanton has written 10 books and writes a monthly column in Food Processing. He was a Board of Directors or Advisors of a number of food companies including Frankford Candy Company, Herr’s Foods, Premio Foods, The Philadelphia Cheesesteak Company and David Michael flavor company. Currently, he is on the Board of Directors of T-Pro. Areas of expertise: Food marketing, consumer food shopping trends, food company strategy, supermarket practices
07-Mar-2017 11:05:21 AM EST
24-May-2016 03:05:13 PM EDT
Although many U.S. consumers were alarmed to see news reports this summer of droughts leaving shriveled crops dying in the fields, John Stanton, Ph.D., professor of food marketing at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, warns other factors will have a greater effect on Americans’ wallets. “Price increases from the droughts are likely to have short-term effects, but global issues can have a longer and greater impact,” Stanton explains, citing increasing demand from the rest of the world for crops like corn.
29-Aug-2012 09:45:03 AM EDT
Saint Joseph's University food marketing professors John Stanton, Ph.D., and Neal Hooker, Ph.D., received a $322,202 USDA grant to enhance the mushroom industry’s viability by marketing mushrooms as a source of vitamin D.
03-Nov-2011 02:35:55 PM EDT
The typical American consumer is accustomed to unwrapping a hamburger from their favorite fast food establishment and finding "the works": lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and a few packets of ketchup on the side. However, according to John Stanton, Ph.D., chair of food marketing at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, the "frills" that come with fast food or restaurant meals could become a thing of the past.
28-Jan-2009 02:35:46 PM EST
The current economy is putting a strain on everybody's pocketbook and food is no exception. You don't need to watch the evening news to know that food prices are rising faster than the average; just walk down the supermarket aisle. John Stanton, Ph.D., chair of food marketing at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, offers ten things you can do to reduce the cost of your food bill while still eating well and not taking too much time.
28-Jul-2008 10:25:35 AM EDT