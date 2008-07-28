John Stanton, Ph.D. is a professor of food marketing at Saint Joseph's and an internationally recognized marketing expert. He’s participated in numerous speaking engagements and has been recognized in more than 20 publications internationally. Stanton has also worked in the food industry as Vice President of Marketing for an international coffee company and director of research for an advertising agency, which has consulted for many nationally known food companies including Campbell Soup Company, Procter & Gamble, Acme, Kroger, Pepsi, Frito Lay, Florida Dept. of Citrus, Kellogg and others. He has worked with many of the commodity agriculture groups including the Florida Department of Citrus, and has served as an expert and expert witness to many food and beverage companies including Whole Foods, Target, Coca Cola and more. Stanton has written 10 books and writes a monthly column in Food Processing. He was a Board of Directors or Advisors of a number of food companies including Frankford Candy Company, Herr’s Foods, Premio Foods, The Philadelphia Cheesesteak Company and David Michael flavor company. Currently, he is on the Board of Directors of T-Pro. Areas of expertise: Food marketing, consumer food shopping trends, food company strategy, supermarket practices