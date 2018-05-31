Senior advisor for global health to Georgetown University President John J DeGioia; senior fellow, McCourt School of Public Policy; and senior scholar, O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law. Monahan served as the special advisor for Global Health Partnerships at the US Department of State (2010-2014) as well as a counselor to the secretary and director of global health affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (2009-2010). While at HHS, Monahan served as the U.S. Government’s primary contact with the leadership of the World Health Organization during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and helped coordinate the U.S.-led diplomatic strategy to secure commitments from developed countries for donating influenza vaccines to low-income countries. Monahan can discuss the obligation of WHO and member states to support and respond to disease outbreaks.