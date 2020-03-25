Jonathan Berk is the A.P. Giannini Professor of Finance at the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB). His research is primarily theoretical in nature and covers a broad range of topics in finance, including delegated money management; the pricing of financial assets; valuing a firm’s growth potential; the capital structure decision; and the interaction between labor markets and financial markets. He has also explored individual rationality in an experimental setting. Professor Berk has coauthored two finance textbooks: Corporate Finance and Fundamentals in Finance. The first edition of Corporate Finance is the most successful first edition textbook ever published in financial economics and is a standard text in almost all top MBA programs around the world. At the GSB, he teaches courses in Institutional Money Management and Critical Analytical Thinking. Professor Berk’s research is internationally recognized and has won numerous awards, including the Stephen A. Ross Prize in Financial Economics, the TIAA-CREF Paul A. Samuelson Award, the Smith Breeden Prize, Best Paper of the Year in the Review of Financial Studies, and the FAME Research Prize. His article, “A Critique of Size-Related Anomalies,” was selected as one of the two best papers ever published in the Review of Financial Studies, and was also honored as one of the 100 seminal papers published by Oxford University Press. In recognition of his influence on the practice of finance, he has received the Graham and Dodd Award of Excellence, the Roger F. Murray Prize, and the Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Award. He served as an associate editor of the Journal of Finance from 2000-2008, is currently an associate editor of the Journal of Portfolio Management, and is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Also, he is a member of the board of directors of the Financial Management Association. Professor Berk received his PhD in finance from Yale University. Before joining Stanford he was the Sylvan Coleman Professor of Finance at Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. He was born and grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The prize committee named this paper the winner of the Stephen A. Ross Prize in Financial Economics because of its important contribution to the understanding of the equilibrium behavior of mutual fund returns and mutual fund flows.
Berk's paper, "A Critique of Size-Related Anomalies," was selected as one of the two best papers ever published in the Review of Financial Studies, and was also honored as one of the 100 seminal papers published by Oxford University Press. The chair was e
Title
Cited By
Year
Mutual fund flows and performance in rational markets
2383
2004
Corporate finance
1922
2007
Optimal investment, growth options, and security returns
1715
1999
A critique of size-related anomalies
978
1995
Human capital, bankruptcy, and capital structure
541
2010
Measuring skill in the mutual fund industry
506
2015
Valuation and return dynamics of new ventures
378
2004
Finanzas corporativas
294
2008
Fundamentals of corporate finance
239
2013
Managerial ability, compensation, and the closed‐end fund discount
239
2007
Sorting out sorts
222
2000
Assessing asset pricing models using revealed preference
178
2016
Necessary conditions for the CAPM
170
1997
Does size really matter?
159
1997
The price is right, but are the bids? An investigation of rational decision theory
124
1996
Return persistence and fund flows in the worst performing mutual funds
123
2007
Corporate Finance, GE.
107
2016
Finanças empresariais
99
2000
Fundamentos de finanzas corporativas
93
2010
An empirical re-examination of the relation between firm size and return
83
1996
“When there are charlatans in the market, the price declines to reflect that fact. But imposing standards to force them out reduces competition and raises prices.”
"As I have already pointed out, employees of public corporations are not the only workers who need help. Workers in private businesses also need help. We should help them all, and the way to do that is to send checks directly to them."
- Please, Don’t Use Taxpayer Money to Bailout Investors Like Me