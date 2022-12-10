Jonathan W. Coppess' experience in federal policymaking guides his research, extension, and teaching in agricultural policy and law. His work connects the history of federal agricultural policy development to current policy development, specifically applied to risk management, and natural resource conservation.
More information: Coppess is the author of The Fault Lines of Farm Policy: A Legislative and Political History of the Farm Bill. He is also a frequent contributor to the farmdoc project, which provides analysis, tools, and data to help Cornbelt farmers make better decisions. Prior to joining the University of Illinois, Coppess served as Chief Counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, Administrator of the Farm Service Agency at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and as a Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Ben Nelson. Coppess volunteered with the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition, Agency Review Team for USDA and as a part-time special counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry. Prior to serving in Washington, DC, Coppess practiced law in Chicago. He grew up on his family’s farm in western Ohio.
Affiliations: Coppess is the Leonard and Lila Gardner Illinois Farm Bureau Family of Companies Endowed Associate Professor in Agricultural Policy in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He serves as a faculty extension specialist for Illinois Extension, also part of ACES.
Title
Cited By
Year
The Incredible Shrinking of the Conservation Stewardship Program
2023
Farm Bill 2023: Don’t Look Now, but Reference Prices Will Increase
2023
Farm Bill 2023: NRCS Backlogs and the Conservation Bardo
2023
Farm Bill 2023: Trying to Reason with 1,000 CBO Scores
2023
GFAPS Results: Consumer Perception of Food System Affordability Drops
2023
Farm Bill 2023: Is There Bad Medicine in Base Acres and Reference Prices?
2023
A view of American farm policy in transition
2023
Farm Bill 2023: The Intersection of Base Acres and Reference Prices
2023
Farm Bill 2023: Planted Acres and Additional Pieces of the Base Acres Puzzle
2023
Sustainability of cover cropping practice with changing climate in Illinois
2023
Farm Bill 2023 and Policy Design: Another View of ARC-CO and PLC
2023
Cost of Production and Farm Policy, Part II: Statutory Reference Prices
2023
Premium Support and Crop Insurance: An Analysis of the Proposed 4% Farmer-Premium Payment Cap
2023
Farm Bill 2023: Another Side of Expectations Management for Farm Policy
2023
Farm Bill 2023: Trying to Reason with Expectations for Farm Policy
2023
Evaluation of long-term impact of cereal rye as a winter cover crop in Illinois
2
2023
The Importance of Insurance Unit in Crop Insurance Policy Debates
2023
A View of the Farm Bill Through Policy Design, Part 3: SNAP
2023
Reviewing the Debt Limit Deal
2023
Comparing Crop Insurance Net Farm Indemnities and Crop Production Profits
2023