Jonathan Dowell, M.D., is a Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern, and a member of the Division of Hematology and Oncology. He also serves as Chief of Hematology/Oncology at the Dallas VA Medical Center.

Dr. Dowell specializes primarily in thoracic malignancies, including non-small cell and small cell lung cancers, mesothelioma, and thymoma.

Dr. Dowell earned his bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Amherst College in Massachusetts, where he graduated magna cum laude. He received his medical degree from the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine and completed internal medicine residency training at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He then completed advanced training through a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in hematology and in oncology, Dr, Dowell joined the UT Southwestern faculty in 1996.

Dr. Dowell’s research interests include thoracic malignancies. His investigations have resulted in 40 publications in peer-reviewed journals and contributions to more than 50 book chapters, reviews, editorials, and case reports. Additionally, he has presented his findings at scientific conferences throughout the United States and internationally.

At UT Southwestern, Dr. Dowell chairs the Simmons Cancer Center Data and Safety Monitoring Committee and co-chairs the Dallas VA Transfusion Utilization Committee and the Veterans Integrated Service Network 17 Hematology/Oncology Work Group.

Dr. Dowell is active in several professional societies, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, the Texas Medical Association, and the Dallas County Medical Society.