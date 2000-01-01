Dr. Marron received his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in 2008. He completed his residency in Pediatrics at Stanford University and his fellowship in Clinical Medical Ethics at the University of Chicago followed by his fellowship in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Boston Children's Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Marron also received an MPH in 2016 from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Jonathan cares for pediatric oncology patients in the inpatient setting at Boston Children's Hospital and in the outpatient clinic at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. His research interests are in ethics and decision-making, health services, clinical genomics, informed consent, and medical uncertainty. Much of Dr. Marron's current work focuses on patient, parent and physician decision-making regarding pediatric precision cancer medicine. He also teaches medical ethics to medical students and graduate students through his role as teaching faculty at the Harvard Medical School Center for Bioethics.