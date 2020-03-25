Jonathan A. Parker is the Robert C. Merton (1970) Professor of Finance and co-director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy. He has held numerous service positions and consulting positions, including Area Head of Economics, Finance and Accounting at Sloan, Editor of the NBER Macroeconomics Annual, and Special Adviser on Financial Stability for the Office of Financial Stability in the U.S. Department of the Treasury in 2009. He currently serves an Economic Adviser for the Congressional Budget Office, a Visiting Scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, an academic advisor to the JP Morgan Chase Institute, a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, and a member of the Board of Editors of the American Economic Review. An expert in finance, macroeconomics, and household behavior, Professor Parker has published widely on topics such as macroeconomic risks and asset returns, fiscal stabilization policy, national saving, household financial decisions, the measurement of business cycles, and modeling human economic behavior.
"This is not the time to be transferring money from taxpayers to the world’s wealthiest people. The $2 trillion dollar price tag for this legislation is about a year’s worth of individual tax revenue."
- Stanford Economics & Finance Professors Speak Out on Impact of Congress' Coronavirus Relief Bill
"South Korea is the great example, I think, of doing a great job of testing and isolation, and instead of having to shut the entire economy down, they’re just shutting down the people who they find who are sick and isolating them, and that’s just a much more efficient way to deal with the health problems, and that naturally leads to a much better economic performance."
- https://www.newswise.com/articles/economics-finance-professors-speak-out-on-impact-of-congress-coronavirus-relief-bill