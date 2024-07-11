Jonathan Spergel, MD, PhD, is a sought-after expert in food allergy, eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease, and eczema (atopic dermatitis). As Chief of the Allergy Program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), he focuses on improving the quality of life for children with allergies and related conditions.
He is also the Director of the Center for Pediatric Eosinophilic Disorders, Stuart E. Starr Chair of Pediatrics at CHOP and Professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Spergel has led multicenter clinical trials for food allergy, EoE, or atopic dermatitis sponsored by NIH, PCORI, industry, foundations, and academic partners. His research identified the role of genetics, foods and t-cells in eosinophilic esophagitis and found that peanut allergy can be outgrown.
It turns out that EoE is most often seen in children and adults who’ve been diagnosed with traditional food allergies, and is also common in people with asthma, eczema, and seasonal or environmental allergies. Research has shown that close to 70% of children and 50% to 60% of adults with EoE have had a positive skin prick test for allergens. Meaning, similar to food allergies, what we consume is the main culprit behind EOE. “For 90% of people with EoE, you take an allergic food away and it gets better,” says Jonathan Spergel, M.D., the director of the Food Allergy Center and the Center for Pediatric Eosinophilic Disorders at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. “Add it back in, and EoE worsens.”
- Can a Simple Allergy Test Detect Eosinophilic Esophagitis?