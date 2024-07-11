Jonathan Spergel, MD, PhD, is a sought-after expert in food allergy, eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease, and eczema (atopic dermatitis). As Chief of the Allergy Program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), he focuses on improving the quality of life for children with allergies and related conditions.

He is also the Director of the Center for Pediatric Eosinophilic Disorders, Stuart E. Starr Chair of Pediatrics at CHOP and Professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Spergel has led multicenter clinical trials for food allergy, EoE, or atopic dermatitis sponsored by NIH, PCORI, industry, foundations, and academic partners. His research identified the role of genetics, foods and t-cells in eosinophilic esophagitis and found that peanut allergy can be outgrown.