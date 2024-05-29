Jonathan C. Trent, MD, PhD, is professor of medicine, associate director for clinical research, and director of the Bone and Soft-tissue Sarcoma Group at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami Health System, Miami, FL. He earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry at Southeastern Oklahoma State University and his MD and PhD in cancer biology from The University of Texas Health Science Center. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at The University of Texas Health Science Center and a fellowship in medical oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center while serving as chief fellow. Prior to joining the University of Miami Miller, he held appointments as faculty of The University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Houston and associate professor of medicine in the Department of Sarcoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.