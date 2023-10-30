José Biller, MD, FACP, FAAN, FANA, FAHA is the chair of the Loyola Medicine department of neurology and professor of neurology and neurological surgery at Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine. He attended medical school at the University of the Republic, and completed residencies in neurology at Henry Ford Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center. Dr. Biller completed a fellowship at Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine, with a focus on Cerebrovascular Research. Dr. Biller recently received the American Heart Association's William M. Feinberg Award for Excellence in Clinical Stroke and was recognized for his exceptional achievements in stroke research during the American Stroke Association’s 2023 International Stroke Conference in Dallas. He also leads Loyola Medicine’s COVID-19 neurology clinic.nearly 10 years. Dr. Biller served as Director of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) from 1994 to 2001, and President of the ABPN in 2001, and currently holds the title of Emeritus Director of the ABPN.