Dr. José Ordovás is Senior Scientist and Leader of the Nutrition and Genomics Team at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University. His research focuses on the genetic factors that predispose individuals to heart disease and obesity as well as the interaction of these genetic factors with the environment and behavioral factors. In particular, Dr. Ordovás examines the impact of diet on genetic factors.
Tufts' HNRCA will lead a new study to develop algorithms to predict how individuals respond to different food and dietary patterns. Funded by the National Institutes of Health, researchers are hopeful the initiative will lead to more personalized nutrition guidance.
20-Jan-2022 10:00:56 AM EST