Dr. Joseph Dearani is Chair of the Department of Cardiovascular Surgery at the Mayo Clinic and Professor of Surgery in the Mayo College of Medicine. He completed his undergraduate education at Fordham University in New York City (BA Biology and Spanish). He attended Medical School at Georgetown University and then did his General Surgery residency at Georgetown University Medical Center. During that interval, he spent two years as a surgical research fellow at Harvard Medical School and the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He completed his Thoracic Surgery residency at the Mayo Clinic followed by a Congenital Cardiac Surgery fellowship at Loma Linda University. He returned to Mayo Clinic to join the staff in 1997 where he is currently Professor of Surgery and the Sheikh Zayed Professor of Cardiovascular Diseases. His primary clinical interest includes pediatric and adult congenital heart surgery. He has specific expertise with Ebstein's anomaly, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, robotic heart surgery and multi-redo cardiac surgery. His research interests include innovative valve repair techniques, heart failure and regenerative medicine (stem cell) therapies in congenital heart disease.
According to current estimates from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA), nearly 2,500 certified PAs work in cardiology, and another 3,000 certified PAs work in cardiac and thoracic surgery.
This special worldwide STS webinar focused on the recovery of cardiothoracic surgery in the post-COVID era. STS President Joseph A. Dearani, MD, was joined by cardiothoracic surgeon leaders from around the world.
19-May-2020 12:40:07 PM EDT
Cardiothoracic surgeon Joseph A. Dearani, MD, from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, today was elected President of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons during the organization’s 56th Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana.
27-Jan-2020 07:30:21 PM EST
“I think there are a lot of pressures on healthcare professionals right now. Fears about their own health, as we haven’t had enough PPE. Fears about becoming positive themselves or taking the illness to family members.”
- How COVID Changed Healthcare: Newswise Live Expert Panel May 21, 2020
“At least for cardiothoracic surgery, the vast majority of the decision making is based on imaging studies that patients get and all of that imaging can be revealed remotely and you can have a face to face discussion on a computer or facetime or virtually, however –whatever options you have and you can discuss all these things and explain the imaging and make the decision to do surgery before you actually even see the patient in the majority of circumstances.”
- How COVID Changed Healthcare: Newswise Live Expert Panel May 21, 2020