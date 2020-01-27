Dr. Joseph Dearani is Chair of the Department of Cardiovascular Surgery at the Mayo Clinic and Professor of Surgery in the Mayo College of Medicine. He completed his undergraduate education at Fordham University in New York City (BA Biology and Spanish). He attended Medical School at Georgetown University and then did his General Surgery residency at Georgetown University Medical Center. During that interval, he spent two years as a surgical research fellow at Harvard Medical School and the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He completed his Thoracic Surgery residency at the Mayo Clinic followed by a Congenital Cardiac Surgery fellowship at Loma Linda University. He returned to Mayo Clinic to join the staff in 1997 where he is currently Professor of Surgery and the Sheikh Zayed Professor of Cardiovascular Diseases. His primary clinical interest includes pediatric and adult congenital heart surgery. He has specific expertise with Ebstein's anomaly, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, robotic heart surgery and multi-redo cardiac surgery. His research interests include innovative valve repair techniques, heart failure and regenerative medicine (stem cell) therapies in congenital heart disease.