Clinical Professor of Law Joseph Connors is the Director of Albany Law School’s Health Law Clinic, an experiential course through which second and third year students provide representation to individuals with chronic health conditions He served as Director of Albany Law School’s Clinic and Justice Center from 2009 – 2012. He is the 2007 recipient of both the Distinguished Excellence in Teaching and Distinguished Excellence in Service awards from Albany Law School. He is also a recipient of the NYS ARC Robert Hodson/Augustus Jacobs Disability Law Award. A former staff attorney at the Monroe County Legal Assistance Corporation, Professor Connors’ research interests include preserving the integrity of families affected by health challenges and removing barriers to access to justice for individuals with disabilities.