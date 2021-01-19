Joshua Arthurs, Ph.D.

West Virginia University - Eberly College of Arts and Sciences

Associate Professor of History, Eberly College of Arts and Sciences

Expertise: social historyPolitical culture

Dr. Arthurs is a cultural, intellectual and social historian of twentieth-century Italy and Europe. His research focuses on problems of commemoration, conflict, political culture and everyday life during the Fascist period. He also a Fellow of the American Academy in Rome.

His current project, Forty-Five Days: Experience, Emotion and Memory after Mussolini, explores everyday experiences during the immediate aftermath of the Fascist regime in 1943. In looking at this moment of upheaval and transition, he seeks to understand three overlapping problems: first, what the regime’s collapse revealed about the internal functioning and daily realities of life under a dictatorship; second, what conflicts and challenges confronted a society emerging from two decades of authoritarian rule; and third, how the dynamics of regime change have shaped subsequent memories and legacies. To this end, he is exploring case studies in retributive and ritual violence; revolutionary iconoclasm and damnatio memoriae; and denunciations and communal protest.

He is also co-editor, with Michael Ebner and Kate Ferris, of The Politics of Everyday Life in Fascist Italy: Outside the State? (Palgrave MacMillan, 2017). This volume draws its inspiration  from Alltagsgeschichte (the history of everyday life), exploring the extent and limits of Fascism’s “totalitarian” grasp and the ways in which ordinary Italians variously embraced, rejected, avoided or appropriated the regime’s aggressive overtures.

His first book, Excavating Modernity: The Roman Past in Fascist Italy (Cornell UP, 2012), looks at the intersection of ideology, history and archeology, and romanità under Mussolini’s regime. Across a series of case studies – in historical scholarship, urban archaeology and museum display – he explores the ways in which intellectuals approached the Eternal City as a blueprint for Fascist modernity, a source of dynamic values to be realized in the present, and a model for imperial conquest.

Title

Cited By

Year

Excavating Modernity: The Roman Past In Fascist Italy

109

2012

Fascism as 'Heritage' in Contemporary Italy

36

2010

Nationalism, historiography and the (re) construction of the past

14

2007

The Excavatory Intervention: Archaeology and the Chronopolitics of Roman Antiquity in Fascist Italy

11

2015

(Re)Presenting Roman History in Italy, 1911-1955

11

2007

“‘Voleva essere Cesare, morì Vespasiano’: The Afterlives of Mussolini’s Rome”

8

2015

The Politics of Everyday Life in Fascist Italy: Outside the State?

6

2017

The Politics of Everyday Life in Fascist Italy

6

2017

Introduction

5

2017

Roma Sparita: Local Identity, Memory and Modernity in Fascist Rome

5

2008

Bathing in the Spirit of Eternal Rome: The Mostra Augustea della Romanità

4

2017

The Eternal Parasite: Anti-Romanism in Italian Politics and Culture since 1860

4

2010

The anatomy of controversy, from Charlottesville to Rome

2

2019

Moderns Abroad: Architecture, Cities and Italian Imperialism

2

2011

A Revolution in the Idea of Rome: Excavating Modernity in Fascist Italy

2

2007

Settling Accounts: Retribution, Emotion and Memory during the Fall of Mussolini

1

2015

History of Italy since 1800

0

2020

History of Fascism

0

2019

Twentieth Century Europe

0

2019

Rosario Forlenza and Bjørn Thomassen. Italian Modernities: Competing Narratives of Nationhood.

0

2018

“Whether we’re talking about the pilgrims and founding fathers or cowboys or suburban homes with white picket fences, these all have race encoded in them and as such its when these symbols and myths are recognized are familiar to a national audience, to people who identify with them, they are very easily appropriated by forces that actually seek to undermine the very fabric of the nation in the way that I've described.”

- Capitol Riot Aftermath

“I’d also emphasize the use of violence. Not just as a means to an end but as an instrument of psychological warfare that these actions are meant to intimidate and terrorize opponents, they're meant to force acquiescence from the authorities, I think we certainly saw that in the case of capitol police for example who stood aside to let these insurgents in and I’d say it's also part of the tactic of what I’d call accelerationism.”

- Capitol Riot Aftermath

