Dr. Arthurs is a cultural, intellectual and social historian of twentieth-century Italy and Europe. His research focuses on problems of commemoration, conflict, political culture and everyday life during the Fascist period. He also a Fellow of the American Academy in Rome. His current project, Forty-Five Days: Experience, Emotion and Memory after Mussolini, explores everyday experiences during the immediate aftermath of the Fascist regime in 1943. In looking at this moment of upheaval and transition, he seeks to understand three overlapping problems: first, what the regime’s collapse revealed about the internal functioning and daily realities of life under a dictatorship; second, what conflicts and challenges confronted a society emerging from two decades of authoritarian rule; and third, how the dynamics of regime change have shaped subsequent memories and legacies. To this end, he is exploring case studies in retributive and ritual violence; revolutionary iconoclasm and damnatio memoriae; and denunciations and communal protest. He is also co-editor, with Michael Ebner and Kate Ferris, of The Politics of Everyday Life in Fascist Italy: Outside the State? (Palgrave MacMillan, 2017). This volume draws its inspiration from Alltagsgeschichte (the history of everyday life), exploring the extent and limits of Fascism’s “totalitarian” grasp and the ways in which ordinary Italians variously embraced, rejected, avoided or appropriated the regime’s aggressive overtures. His first book, Excavating Modernity: The Roman Past in Fascist Italy (Cornell UP, 2012), looks at the intersection of ideology, history and archeology, and romanità under Mussolini’s regime. Across a series of case studies – in historical scholarship, urban archaeology and museum display – he explores the ways in which intellectuals approached the Eternal City as a blueprint for Fascist modernity, a source of dynamic values to be realized in the present, and a model for imperial conquest.