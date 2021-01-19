Dr. Arthurs is a cultural, intellectual and social historian of twentieth-century Italy and Europe. His research focuses on problems of commemoration, conflict, political culture and everyday life during the Fascist period. He also a Fellow of the American Academy in Rome. His current project, Forty-Five Days: Experience, Emotion and Memory after Mussolini, explores everyday experiences during the immediate aftermath of the Fascist regime in 1943. In looking at this moment of upheaval and transition, he seeks to understand three overlapping problems: first, what the regime’s collapse revealed about the internal functioning and daily realities of life under a dictatorship; second, what conflicts and challenges confronted a society emerging from two decades of authoritarian rule; and third, how the dynamics of regime change have shaped subsequent memories and legacies. To this end, he is exploring case studies in retributive and ritual violence; revolutionary iconoclasm and damnatio memoriae; and denunciations and communal protest. He is also co-editor, with Michael Ebner and Kate Ferris, of The Politics of Everyday Life in Fascist Italy: Outside the State? (Palgrave MacMillan, 2017). This volume draws its inspiration from Alltagsgeschichte (the history of everyday life), exploring the extent and limits of Fascism’s “totalitarian” grasp and the ways in which ordinary Italians variously embraced, rejected, avoided or appropriated the regime’s aggressive overtures. His first book, Excavating Modernity: The Roman Past in Fascist Italy (Cornell UP, 2012), looks at the intersection of ideology, history and archeology, and romanità under Mussolini’s regime. Across a series of case studies – in historical scholarship, urban archaeology and museum display – he explores the ways in which intellectuals approached the Eternal City as a blueprint for Fascist modernity, a source of dynamic values to be realized in the present, and a model for imperial conquest.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Excavating Modernity: The Roman Past In Fascist Italy
|
109
|
2012
|
Fascism as 'Heritage' in Contemporary Italy
|
36
|
2010
|
Nationalism, historiography and the (re) construction of the past
|
14
|
2007
|
The Excavatory Intervention: Archaeology and the Chronopolitics of Roman Antiquity in Fascist Italy
|
11
|
2015
|
(Re)Presenting Roman History in Italy, 1911-1955
|
11
|
2007
|
“‘Voleva essere Cesare, morì Vespasiano’: The Afterlives of Mussolini’s Rome”
|
8
|
2015
|
The Politics of Everyday Life in Fascist Italy: Outside the State?
|
6
|
2017
|
The Politics of Everyday Life in Fascist Italy
|
6
|
2017
|
Introduction
|
5
|
2017
|
Roma Sparita: Local Identity, Memory and Modernity in Fascist Rome
|
5
|
2008
|
Bathing in the Spirit of Eternal Rome: The Mostra Augustea della Romanità
|
4
|
2017
|
The Eternal Parasite: Anti-Romanism in Italian Politics and Culture since 1860
|
4
|
2010
|
The anatomy of controversy, from Charlottesville to Rome
|
2
|
2019
|
Moderns Abroad: Architecture, Cities and Italian Imperialism
|
2
|
2011
|
A Revolution in the Idea of Rome: Excavating Modernity in Fascist Italy
|
2
|
2007
|
Settling Accounts: Retribution, Emotion and Memory during the Fall of Mussolini
|
1
|
2015
|
History of Italy since 1800
|
0
|
2020
|
History of Fascism
|
0
|
2019
|
Twentieth Century Europe
|
0
|
2019
|
Rosario Forlenza and Bjørn Thomassen. Italian Modernities: Competing Narratives of Nationhood.
|
0
|
2018
“Whether we’re talking about the pilgrims and founding fathers or cowboys or suburban homes with white picket fences, these all have race encoded in them and as such its when these symbols and myths are recognized are familiar to a national audience, to people who identify with them, they are very easily appropriated by forces that actually seek to undermine the very fabric of the nation in the way that I've described.”
“I’d also emphasize the use of violence. Not just as a means to an end but as an instrument of psychological warfare that these actions are meant to intimidate and terrorize opponents, they're meant to force acquiescence from the authorities, I think we certainly saw that in the case of capitol police for example who stood aside to let these insurgents in and I’d say it's also part of the tactic of what I’d call accelerationism.”