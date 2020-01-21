Dr. Josh Harris is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery in orthopedic sports medicine. He completed his medical training and a residency in orthopedic surgery at Ohio State University College of Medicine. He also completed a fellowship in Orthopedic Surgery Sports Medicine at Rush University Medical Center. His main clinical focus is on sports injury and arthroscopic surgery for the treatment of various sports-related injuries. Harris conducts research in orthopedic sports medicine and hip preservation.
Harris serves as the team physician of the Houston Ballet, and the consulting physician of Rice University Athletics.
