Joshua LaBaer is renowned for his work in proteomics and developing biomarker diagnostics. He leads ASU's COVID-19 research efforts. As executive director of the Biodesign Institute, his work emphasizes that multidisciplinary factors culminate to disease, suggesting personalized therapies and unique biomarker analysis. His team uses arrays to assess how programmable a protein is. This work also spans into epigenetics, and the capacity to modulate the activity of these proteins. LaBaer was the founder and director of Harvard's Institute of Proteomics and a chairman of the Virginia G. Piper Center for Personalized Diagnostics. He is an associate editor of the Journal of Proteome Research, a member of the National Cancer Institute's Board of Scientific Advisors, chair of the Early Detection Research Network Steering Committee and recent president of the U.S. Human Proteome Organization.