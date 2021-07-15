Juan Alderuccio, MD

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Assistant Professor, Hematology

Expertise: Lymphoma

Dr. Alderuccio is a board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist, and specializes in the treatment of patients diagnosed with lymphoma. He also conducts clinical research focused on expanding the treatment repertoire for patients diagnosed with various lymphomas.

Dr. Alderuccio research efforts are geared toward improving and expanding the treatment options available for patients diagnosed with both aggressive and indolent lymphomas. In particular, he is interested in the development of novel, targeted therapies which hinges on the use of genetic sequencing technology. His current research is aimed at identifying clinical characteristics in patients with marginal zone lymphoma in an attempt to distinguish those prone to a worse outcome, as well as a higher risk for transformation to an aggressive lymphoma. Furthermore, he is also involved in studies utilizing molecular imaging in the risk stratification of lymphoma patients, with the goal of developing strategies for individualize care.

Title

Cited By

Year

Risk factors for transformation to higher-grade lymphoma and its impact on survival in a large cohort of patients with marginal zone lymphoma from a single institution

24

2018

Frontline brentuximab vedotin in breast implant‐associated anaplastic large‐cell lymphoma

23

2018

Maintenance rituximab or observation after frontline treatment with bendamustine‐rituximab for follicular lymphoma

19

2019

Granulomatous tattoo reaction in a young man

19

2013

Burkitt lymphoma in the modern era: real-world outcomes and prognostication across 30 US cancer centers

13

2021

Bilateral radiation therapy followed by methotrexate‐based chemotherapy for primary vitreoretinal lymphoma

9

2019

Outcomes of patients with newly-diagnosed Burkitt lymphoma (BL) and central nervous system (CNS) involvement treated in the modern era: A multi-institutional real-world analysis

8

2019

Outcomes of follicular lymphoma patients treated with frontline bendamustine and rituximab: impact of histologic grade and early progression on overall survival

8

2018

Loncastuximab tesirine in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (LOTIS-2): a multicentre, open-label, single-arm, phase 2 trial

7

2021

Short survival and frequent transformation in extranodal marginal zone lymphoma with multiple mucosal sites presentation

7

2019

Rapid complete response to blinatumomab as a successful bridge to allogeneic stem cell transplantation in a case of refractory Richter syndrome

7

2019

Maintenance rituximab or observation after frontline treatment with bendamustine-rituximab (BR) for follicular lymphoma: a real world analysis across 13 US cancer centers

6

2017

Splenic marginal zone lymphoma: A US population‐based survival analysis (1999‐2016)

4

2020

The evaluation and treatment (Tx) of Burkitt lymphoma (BL) in the modern era: real world (RW) outcomes and prognostication across 26 US Cancer Centers (CC)

4

2019

Outcomes of Burkitt lymphoma with central nervous system involvement: evidence from a large multicenter cohort study

3

2021

Unusual variants of follicular lymphoma: case-based review

3

2020

DA-EPOCH-R for adult Burkitt’s lymphoma: pros and cons

3

2018

Outcomes in patients with marginal zone lymphomas undergoing transformation to high-grade lymphomas.

3

2018

Efficacy and safety of loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402) in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

2

2020

Survival analysis in treated plasmablastic lymphoma patients: a population‐based study

2

2020

