Dr. Alderuccio is a board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist, and specializes in the treatment of patients diagnosed with lymphoma. He also conducts clinical research focused on expanding the treatment repertoire for patients diagnosed with various lymphomas. Dr. Alderuccio research efforts are geared toward improving and expanding the treatment options available for patients diagnosed with both aggressive and indolent lymphomas. In particular, he is interested in the development of novel, targeted therapies which hinges on the use of genetic sequencing technology. His current research is aimed at identifying clinical characteristics in patients with marginal zone lymphoma in an attempt to distinguish those prone to a worse outcome, as well as a higher risk for transformation to an aggressive lymphoma. Furthermore, he is also involved in studies utilizing molecular imaging in the risk stratification of lymphoma patients, with the goal of developing strategies for individualize care.