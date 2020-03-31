Dr. Dumois is a Pediatric Infectious Diseases physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. He joined the Hospital in 1993. He helps treat children with a variety of infectious diseases and is the director of our International Adoption Clinic. Dr. Dumois received his medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine and completed his pediatric residency at All Children's Hospital/USF, serving as chief resident. He completed his fellowship in pediatric infectious disease at Children's National Medical Center, Washington, D.C., in a joint program with the National Institutes of Health. He was awarded the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Physician of the Year Clinical Award in 2016. He plays an active role in continuing medical education, chairing the Planning Committee for the annual Florida Suncoast Pediatric Conference and weekly Pediatric Grand Rounds. A fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Dumois is board certified in pediatric infectious diseases. He has received the USF Pediatric Attending Teacher of the Year Award and has been included in Best Doctors in America for more than a decade.