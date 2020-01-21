Juan F Granada, MD, is the Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer of the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation. Dr. Granada completed his cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology fellowships at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. He joined the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in 2007 from The Methodist Hospital Research Institute in Houston, Texas. He is also currently, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Granada is one of the world’s foremost investigators in the field of translational research involving advanced experimental methodologies, endovascular imaging, and emerging cardiovascular therapies. Dr. Granada has helped to develop and successfully validate several endovascular imaging and cardiovascular device technologies currently in clinical use worldwide. He is co-director of TCT and he is an active participant in the development of multiple innovation programs around the world.
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) has announced that Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2020 will now take place as a virtual event called TCT Connect. The event will take place online October 14-18, 2020 and feature live case-based transmissions from around the globe, late-breaking clinical trials and science, virtual training, and countless opportunities to learn and engage with the brightest minds in interventional cardiovascular medicine.
PCR and CRF are pleased to announce the creation of virtual Partners in Learning sessions that will be broadcast during the PCR e-Course (June 25-27, 2020) and CRF’s TVT Connect meeting (June 18-28, 2020). The sessions, which will cover coronary artery disease in TAVI patients and TAVI in low risk patients, are part of a collaborative educational series from the two groups.
PCR and TCT are proud to announce the creation of a new educational program: “Partners in Learning.” The first of its kind will focus on TAVI practitioners, taking place on 21-22 March 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It is the first ever stand-alone collaboration between TCT, PCR, and a regional core team of leading practitioners.
"The delivery of content is actually way more efficient," Granada explained. "I don't think this is going to replace the in-person meetings, because the feel and approach is different, but for sure this platform has allowed the delivery of information to be much more effective."
Juan F. Granada, MD (Cardiovascular Research Foundation, New York, NY), who moderated a press conference prior to the presentation, said ongoing efforts to develop alternative treatments to address the high rate of stent failures in diabetic patients is “extremely important.”
