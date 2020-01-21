Juan F Granada, MD, is the Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer of the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation. Dr. Granada completed his cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology fellowships at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. He joined the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in 2007 from The Methodist Hospital Research Institute in Houston, Texas. He is also currently, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Granada is one of the world’s foremost investigators in the field of translational research involving advanced experimental methodologies, endovascular imaging, and emerging cardiovascular therapies. Dr. Granada has helped to develop and successfully validate several endovascular imaging and cardiovascular device technologies currently in clinical use worldwide. He is co-director of TCT and he is an active participant in the development of multiple innovation programs around the world.