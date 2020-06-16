Julia Robinson Moore (Ph.D., Michigan State University) joined the Department of Religious Studies at UNC Charlotte in 2005. She teaches courses in African American religion, religions of the African Diaspora, and racial violence in America. Her first book, Race, Religion, and the Pulpit: Reverend Robert L. Bradby and the Making of Urban Detroit (2015), explores how Second Baptist Church of Detroit’s nineteenth minister became the catalyst for economic empowerment, community-building, and the formation of an urban African American working class in Detroit. Her second book project, “Ties that Bind”: African American Presbyterians in the Struggle for Religious Freedom in the New South, speaks to the historical complexities of black and white race relations in the cities of Charleston, Charlotte, and Savannah through the sacred context of the Presbyterian Church. Her third book project is titled Lynching Rituals: Anti-Black Violence Through the Lens of Mimetic Theory and seeks to situate race as a category of analysis within mimetic theory through the study of anti-black violence and terrorism in the New South.
Moore said that began to change in the 1930s after President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented programs to help black Americans struggling under segregation and the Great Depression.
Two weeks of protests and thousands of people later, the death of George Floyd has proved to be a tipping point for racial injustice in America. For the most part, America is still kind of divided in terms of racial-ethnic and economic experiences.
“Without social media, the Philando Castiles, the Rekia Boyds, the George Floyds, all of those people that we’ve seen, their voices and their murders would probably have gone under the radar.”
“For me, racism functions as a religion. Racism has myths, stories, it has rituals, these are enacted stories that are repeated over and over again and it is tied to the community and usually, that community is established and its identity is rooted and the stories that are repeatedly ritualized over a period of time”
“African American women have also been unjustly depicted as criminal as well – we have usually people harking back to Mammy image which is a docile figure, but in contradistinction to Mammy is the Jezebel image and these other ones and even black women at times have taken on the brute image.”
